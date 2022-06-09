North Tawton summer fair

North Tawton. (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )
The North Tawton Community Summer Fair will be taking place this year on Saturday, July 9 from 11am to 2pm at North Tawton Community Primary School.
The fair will feature a range of different stalls by local businesses, Paint Pots of Devon, North Tawtton Seed Swap, games, food, raffle prizes and fun for all the family.
The event is open for everyone in the community to attend.
Friends of North Tawton School said: ‘The North Tawton community summer fair is on the way at last! We have waited a long time to hold this summer fair in person and cannot wait to open the doors of the school to all you lovely people!’
