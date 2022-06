North Tawton summer fair

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Okehampton Times. Read our privacy notice

The North Tawton Community Summer Fair will be taking place this year on Saturday, July 9 from 11am to 2pm at North Tawton Community Primary School.

The fair will feature a range of different stalls by local businesses, Paint Pots of Devon, North Tawtton Seed Swap, games, food, raffle prizes and fun for all the family.

The event is open for everyone in the community to attend.