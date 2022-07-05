North Tawton Summer Fair a roaring success

The annual North Tawton Fair is back and proved a hit after an enforced pandemic break.

After two summers of Covid restrictions, visitors and attractions showed their support for the traditional summer fair in large numbers.

The fair was held last Saturday at North Tawton Primary School which benefits from funds raised on the day.

The event was blessed by the weather with the sun shining, helping attract children and their families, school staff and the rest of the community to enjoy the day together.

Attractions included a bouncy castle, bungee run, barbecue, sweets and refreshments, beat-the-goalie, soak-a-teacher, guess the identity of the school staff from their baby photo, wellie-wanging, spin-to-win-a-teddy, guess-the-teddy’s-name, guess-how-many-Lego-pieces-in a-jar, raffle, beat-the-buzzer, splat-the-rat, face-painting and hair-styling. Local crafters also sold their wares.

Tara Penny, principal at North Tawton Primary School, said: ‘I must say a huge thank you to our incredibly generous local business for the raffles prizes, to Friends of North Tawton and the whole school community for making this a fantastic day,