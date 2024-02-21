North Tawton Town Councill has announced that it unanimously agreed a budget of £165,811 at a recent council meeting.
This represents a decrease of £8,466 on the 2023-24 financial year - a reduction of 4.6 per cent and a precept (the amount of council tax given to a town or parish council) of £146,811.
From April, when the new financial year begins, a Band D household will be paying £203.23, which the council has calculated as a 0.01 per cent decrease from this financial year’s tax.
Cllr Steve Whiteley, chair of the town council’s finance committee, thanked all members of the committee and the RFO (responsible finance officer) for their hard work over the last three months to reach this recommendation.