A NEW display about North Tawton Women’s Institute can now be seen in the window of the town’s post office.
It features a variety of photographs, crafts and information about what the WI does.
“Ever wondered what WIs get up to?” a spokesperson said.
“From needle-felting to willow weaving, from glass fusion to dorodango and everything in between is just the tip of our WI iceberg.
“We are a happy, friendly, cake-loving band of ladies who will have a go at (virtually) anything.”
The WI welcomes new members. It meets at North Tawton Rugby Club on the first Wednesday of the month at 1.45pm for 2pm.
For more information, telephone Jan on 01837 880418.