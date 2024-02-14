To celebrate the opening of Okehampton Police Station’s public enquiry desk, there will be holding a formal ribbon-cutting event today, February 22 with local community leaders and politicians invited.
The station is located at Barton Road, Okehampton, and enquiry officers are available Monday to Saturday between 10am and 3pm. The PEO is not open on Sundays or bank holidays.
Police station front desks allow members of the public to have access to walk-in services where they can speak to trained staff who can help with crime reporting, crime prevention advice and help with accessing victim services.The first PEO to be reopened was in Newquay in 2020 -–Tiverton, Newton Abbot, Truro, Falmouth, Penzance and Bude PEOs followed in 2021 and 2022 and, since October 2023, Ilfracombe, Honiton, Kingsbridge, Devonport and Looe have also opened.
Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The decision to open more police station front offices across Devon and Cornwall is to improve public access to the police and boost engagement with our communities, enabling us to do so more quickly and effectively respond to public concerns. Continuing to improve the visibility and accessibility of Devon & Cornwall Police is a priority for the force.
“When not dealing with members of the public face-to-face, our police enquiry officers will be able to assist colleagues in the control rooms by handling non-urgent digital contact from the public and provide the local community with another contact option.”