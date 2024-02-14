Police station front desks allow members of the public to have access to walk-in services where they can speak to trained staff who can help with crime reporting, crime prevention advice and help with accessing victim services.The first PEO to be reopened was in Newquay in 2020 -–Tiverton, Newton Abbot, Truro, Falmouth, Penzance and Bude PEOs followed in 2021 and 2022 and, since October 2023, Ilfracombe, Honiton, Kingsbridge, Devonport and Looe have also opened.