RGB Building Supplies has raised over £3,000 for Childrens Hospice South West this year, and branches celebrated the end of 2023 with a Christmas jumper day and the introduction of a December swear jar.
To round off the 2023 fundraising, staff at the Hatherleigh and Okehampton branches wore their most festive and creative jumpers to work.
The branches also installed swear jars at the beginning of December and encouraging customers and staff to drop a small donation towards the Childrens Hospice in the jar whenever bad language was used
Anthony Mogridge, site manager at RGB in Hatherleigh, said: “We are thrilled to see the incredible support from our customers and staff throughout the year. The funds raised will make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families supported by Children’s Hospice South West.”
Children’s Hospice South West provides vital care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
RGB will continue fundraising for Children’s Hospice South West in 2024.