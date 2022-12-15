After a two year break, the Okehampton Baptist Church’s pantivity returned this Christmas for the first time since covid.
In a unique twist, the church performed the traditional nativity show in a pantomime-style at the beginning of the month to a sell-out audience with both adults and children joining in the fun.
Jo Morgan from the Baptist church, said: ‘Once again the pantivity brought people from all parts of the community together with fun, food and Christmas cheer. Well done to all involved.’
The first pantivity was held by the Okehampton Baptist Church, located on Fore Street, ten years ago but the event has been put on hold for the past couple of years following the outbreak of covid and subsequent lockdowns.
Okehampton’s first Baptists gathered together in 1882 and moved into the Fore Street building seven years later in 1889 where it remains to this day. The building was extended in 1901.
Pirates also attended the birth of Christ in the pantivity.