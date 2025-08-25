AN application has been submitted for improvements to Okehampton Baptist Church’s access, particularly for people with disabilities.
There is particular concern about access between different floors of the building and about the ease of escape should the neighbouring East Ockment River flood.
The application for the premises on Fore Street, Okehampton, 2245/25/FUL, can be viewed on West Devon Borough Council’s website.
Currently there are steep steps up to the front door and narrow staircases between floors inside the Victorian chapel. The outside steps leading down to the lower floor at river level are also difficult for those with mobility issues to negotiate. The plan is to replace it.
As part of the plans, light well inside the building would be adapted to accommodate gentler stairs between all floors. The plans also include a lift from the lobby to allow wheelchair users to get up to the main worship area.
The number of fire escapes would be increased to two, to make it possible for the building to accommodate up to 200 people.
A statement from RGP Architects Ltd, drawing up the plans, states: “The application relates to proposals to improve access to the premises and fire escape for people with disabilities.
“This will enable increased use of the premises by the local community. As this building is within the conservation area, every effort has been made to maintain and enhance the appearance.
“The proposed alterations will provide a much higher standard of staircase linking the floors, which is available for rapid escape provision, and will have landing spaces with intercom to enable wheelchair users to be assisted in escape.
“In addition, the installation of a fire alarm system will enable all occupants to be made aware of any flood risk promptly to facilitate rapid escape.”
It adds: “The proposal will significantly improve access and escape from the well-established church premises, including in the event of flooding.”
The statement adds: “The church is sustaining and growing in regular attendees but it is increasingly concerned over the access arrangements that no longer meet acceptable standards. The proposals will improve access to all elements of the site for people with a range of disabilities, including wheelchair users that are severely hampered by the current arrangement.”
The application also seeks change of use for the shop next door, which was used as a foodbank for many years, to bring it back into the church as part of the alterations to improve access.
