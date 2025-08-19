AN APPLICATION has been submitted for 17 houses, six of which will be 'affordable', has attracted a number of objections.
The proposals for land opposite Wilminstone Industrial Estate off Old Exeter Road, 4126/24/FUL, for a development of two, three and four bedroom homes with access onto the A386.
The application is on a plot next door to Trendle Gardens and beside scheduled monument The Trendle, an Iron Age that lies between Mount Kelly and the site of the proposed housing.
The application has been submitted by Peninsula Finance PLC and designed by architect Lucy Harman of LAH Design Ltd.
It is on a greenfield site which saw a previous planning application turned down back in 2022. The number of homes has been increased from ten to 17.
The new application has attracted a considerable number of objections which can be viewed on WDBC website.
One neighbour said: "This isn't just a patch of land to us – it's part of the quiet, natural setting I chose to raise my child in. Here, we are close to nature, away from traffic and noise, and to enjoy the peaceful countryside as a young family. I also have a four-year-old dog and we walk this area. It's where I clear my head as a new mum and where my son will one day take his first steps outdoors. The thought of this space being replaced with building noise, traffic and a wall of houses fills me with anxiety."
WDBC's consultation on this application ended on July 30 and it has yet to be decided.
Also among plans to be considered by WDBC is an application for a self-build sustainable detached house in the grounds of 3 Brook Street. The two-bedroom house being proposed by Jon Woodhouse includes a pitched sedum roof, green walls and extensive landscaping with planting and water features. The timber clad walls would be covered in plants.
Meanwhile, an application has been submitted, 1578/25/TCA, for work to reduce the size or completely remove trees in the churchyard of St Eustachius’ Church which attract Tree Preservation Orders as they are within the Tavistock Conservation Area. This includes the preparation for relocating a weeping beech.
The application says “in its current location, this tree will cause a nuisance to users of the pathway” and it seeks permission to treat the roots over two growing seasons so that the tree can be moved elsewhere in Tavistock parish.
