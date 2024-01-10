Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: "It's encouraging to see all of the authorities working closely in partnership to explore the potential of an Okehampton BID. The recent reinstatement of the Dartmoor Line and plans to open a second rail station are extremely positive for the town and it gives Okehampton's economy huge potential for growth. Hopefully these workshops will help the Okehampton BID initiative move towards a successful outcome which will benefit the town, its businesses and the local community."