Simmons Park was crowded with Santas, elves, Grinches and even festive pizzas on Saturday (December 10) as 140 people gathered to take part in Okehampton Primary School’s PTFA Santa run.
Despite the rain, runners (along with some dogs) completed the one or two mile challenge to raise money for the PTFA (Parents, Friends and Teachers Association) and were rewarded with a medal, hot drink and the chance to win some raffle prizes, or even do some Christmas shopping, at the Pavilion afterwards.
All had great fun and managed to avoid any major mishaps on muddy ground and over £800 was raised for the PTFA.
“Best Costume” went to the “Festive Pizzas” and Meg Dyland and Eleanor earned the title of “Quickest One Mile. Meanwhile Lucas Withecombe won the “Quickest Two Miles” title.
Santa Run organisers have sent their thanks to Lora Medland, a teacher at Okehampton Primary School, for handing out medals to all who completed the run and the Christmas cactus Snapper soft toys to the children.
They also thanked Waitrose for donating the Snapper toys; local businesses for their raffle prize donations; PTFA volunteers for all their hard work, Okehampton Argyle football club for allowing the PTFA to use the Pavilion and for running the bar and finally to OCRA for its support.