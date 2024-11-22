The Met Office yellow weather warning still persists today in West Devon with disruption to bus and train services despite warming temperatures.
Stagecoach South West is reporting no service 6 Bude to Okehampton or 317 Bideford to Okehampton due to lingering snow and ice. And the 5a from Crediton is also out of service.
Train services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton are also affected with all services suspended until 4pm.
Driving conditions remain difficult until mid morning when the Met Office is advising that things should start to improve with temperatures reaching a high of 5 degrees.