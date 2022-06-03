Okehampton celebrates second day of Platinum Jubilee

Okehampton is celebrating the second day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a live showing of the St Paul’s Service of Thanksgiving in Simmons Park.

Okehampton residents have gathered at the Pavilion in the Park today to enjoy a live showing of the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral on OCRA’s big screens, play gardens games including table tennis and croquet and share their thoughts on Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Okehampton residents enjoyed the sun and played garden games as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations ( Tindle )

‘I think she’s wonderful for doing it for 70 years. She’s not put a foot wrong,’ said Okehampton resident Leonard Phare, 82.

Christine Carr described the Queen as ‘marvellous’ and remembered how her father used to insist that they stand when the Queen came into view on the television. She said: ‘We are the only country in the world to celebrate the way we do. She’s kept the country in order.’