The principal of Okehampton College praised the hard work of Okehampton College students as they collected their results this morning.
Gareth Smith said his students had “performed impressively” with “a number of standout achievements spanning both academic and vocational pathways”.
The students were collecting both A-levels and vocational Level 3 results.
They will be going on to exciting futures at university, in sought-after apprenticeships and professional roles in diverse sectors.
Top results included Eve Farthing who received an A* in maths and A grades in physics, biology and chemistry. With these fabulous grades, she’s off to Cambridge University to study natural sciences.
Erin Mortimore also did well, achieving A grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics. She will be going to study medicine at Plymouth University.
Meanwhile, Paul Skeaping achieved B grades in geography, history and mathematics. He’s going to study history with Portuguese at Kings College London.
And Joesph Gwidza was proud after achieving three A*s in Level 3 Skills for Business.
Mr Smith said: “These results are the culmination of many years hard work. I am incredibly proud of our students and everything that they have achieved. I want to thank all of my colleagues for their hard work supporting our young people to do so well with their examinations. Good luck to everyone in their future endeavours.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.