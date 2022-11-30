The newly reinstated Okehampton memory cafe opened its doors to members of the community on Tuesday (December 6) for discussions on how to shape the new group.
Representatives from Community Links, OCRA, the Filo Project, Home Instead, the Ness Care Group. PLAIT and the Okehampton Medical Centre attended the event in order to find out what residents would like to see from the new group and how it might help their clients, especially those suffering from loneliness or dementia.
Lynn Roddy, director of Home Instead, a home care service for the elderly and those suffering with dementia, said: ‘This is a collaboration with lots of different organisations. We want to see if we can consult with the community and get something the community want and support carers and keep people living well for longer.’
Okehampton used to run a memory cafe before the pandemic and was never renewed but due to increased awareness of the difficulties faced by those needing care and carers, community groups have worked together to recreate the social group.Though there is no known cure for dementia, it is hoped that the group will be able to provide mental, physical and social stimulation to help.
Pip Rubbra, a partner nurse at the Okehampton Medical Centre, said: ‘I want to find out what’s out there and making sure we, as a medical centre, know what’s in the community.’