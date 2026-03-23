Okehampton Community Kitchen and Food Bank has urgently called out for more volunteers as it prepares to expand its services to meet a growing and immediate need in the community.
The community kitchen and foodbank will soon move to a new location, but urgently stressed that more volunteers are needed now to ensure operations continue smoothly and more people get the support they need. The team is especially in need of volunteers to pick up extra food from local supermarkets on weekends, assist during regular shifts, and keep the venue clean, safe, and welcoming.
Chair Kevin Ball said: “We are growing because the need is growing. Every extra pair of hands means more food saved, more people supported, and a stronger community. Our affordable food shop is about preventing crisis, not just responding to it.”
The team welcomes anyone who is reliable, cares about the community, and wants to make a difference, adding that no previous experience is required.
The organisation offers affordable and free food support, focusing on dignity, choice, and prevention. Its low-cost food shop helps people get groceries before things get tough, so fewer people need emergency food parcels.
Anna, who uses the service, said: “The affordable food shop has made such a difference to me. I can buy what I need at prices I can manage, and it means I haven’t had to rely on food bank parcels. It gives me independence and takes away that feeling of being in crisis.”
Okehampton Community Kitchen and Food Bank added that volunteering for the charity is a chance to join a caring local project, help reduce food waste, and support people who need it most.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.