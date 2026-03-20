The Well-being Café raised over £1,000 for its community groups at its danceathon fundraiser last weekend (March 14).
Overall, the team raised £1,006, more than double the target of £500, with the money set to cover the cost of refreshments at the café’s therapeutic groups and youth support session, Teen Space. The total includes money raised through the online Crowdfunder, money donated on the day and any given at the café.
Café manager Gemma Partridge said: “We are very, very pleased. It was all worth it. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us, danced with us and donated.”
The danceathon ran from 9am to 9pm with staff rotating through one-hour dancing shifts to keep the event going.
The team initially discussed completing a sponsored walk, but that was deemed inappropriate for some staff members. They eventually settled on a danceathon, said Gemma, as they “all love dancing.”
The Well-being Café has previously held successful fundraisers. In April last year, staff raised over £3,000 for the café at a charity auction event featuring live music from the band Devil Rain, a raffle, a buffet, and a bar.
The café opened in August 2022 to provide a safe space for people in and around Okehampton who are struggling with their mental health.
Currently, it supports over 100 people a week, including 40 teenagers and 60 adults. It has reached capacity in several support groups, especially the youth support session, and staff are now looking to grow and expand their work in the community.
The café is located on St James Street in Okehampton and hosts several weekly groups, including a wellbeing drop-in session, Knit and Natter, an art group, Teen Support, and Therapeutic Thursdays.
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