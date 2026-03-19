Niki has suffered badly from endometriosis herself. Over the years, she had undergone multiple surgeries to remove the excess tissue. In 2024, she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, which occurs when the lining of the womb grows into the muscle in the wall of the uterus. However, her womb and ovaries began to stick together, which forced her to choose between hormone replacement therapy and a hysterectomy to relieve the symptoms. Niki chose to have a hysterectomy and, in July last year, underwent the procedure, which has given her much-needed relief.