Community Links received a £10,000 cheque from the National Lottery last week (December 1) which will go towards the community interest groups befriending and social inclusion projects.
The money was donated following a successful application for the National Lottery Awards as part of the All from The National Lottery Community fund and will help the group continue to reduce loneliness and isolation in Okehampton and the surrounding area.
Vicky Hopkins, befriending and social inclusion coordinator at Community Links, expressed her delight and receiving the donation which will go a long to continuing to support isolated individuals and to reach more people struggling with loneliness.
Currently, the community group runs a befriending service which provides lonely individuals with the chance to ‘befriend’ a Community Links volunteer and provide them with new social opportunities.
Mrs Hopkins also runs a coffee morning every Thursday from 10am to 12pm at Refresh Cafe in Okehampton which is open to anyone to offer people the chance to socialise, make new friends and find support within the community.
Community Links also provides support for individuals and families struggling with bereavement, mental health problems, drug addiction, unemployment, domestic abuse and other issues in family life such as family breakdowns.
For more information, visit www.communitylinks-sw.co.uk.