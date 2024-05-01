Members of FOOTsteps School of Dance in Okehampton took part in a 24-hour danceathon last weekend to raise money for former FOOTsteps member Nevah Richards.
The danceathon has raised over £3,500 has been raised for Nevah Richards, who is battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.
Nevah, who has since relocated to Dorset, holds a special place in the hearts of her close friends, and they rallied together to raise funds for her, hoping to help her realise her dream of an Australian road trip.
Ashley Cain, a former footballer known as 'The Beast,' is currently raising funds for childhood cancer in memory of his daughter, who passed away at the age of eight months due to a rare form of leukaemia. On Sunday morning, he was in Okehampton and joined in for a quick dance before starting the fourth day of his 900-mile run.