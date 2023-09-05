Activists have organised a peaceful vigil in the sensory garden at Fairplace in protest against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to allow more companies to drill for oil in the North Sea.
The event has been organised by Okehampton’s Quaker community and will be held next Saturday (September 23), expected to last for one hour between 2-3pm. Organisers have said that they were moved to action in order to ensure that the planet remains able to support life, arguing that for the Paris Agreement to be met 50% of known gas and 30% of known oil reserves must remain in the ground.