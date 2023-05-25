Okehampton firefighters along with help from Danes Castle, Chagford, Moretonhampstead, Middlemoor, Honiton, Clyst St George and Bovey Tracey stations, attended a report of smoke in the area of Dunsford yesterday afternoon.
One fire appliance from Danes Castle was initially mobilised and, upon arrival, crews called for a 4x4 vehicle from Chagford and a water carrier from Danes Castle.
Fire crews also requested an additional four fire appliances to be mobilised which came from Chagford, Moretonhampstead, Middlemoor and Bovey Tracey. The command support unit from Honiton was also mobilised.
Crews worked fire spread which was 350 metres by 50 metres, with beaters and hose reel jets.