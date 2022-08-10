Okehampton firefighters remind residents to ensure smoke alarm works after kitchen fire
FIREFIGHTERS have reminded householders to ensure they have a working smoke alarm after a family was alerted to a kitchen fire, giving them time to stop it spreading.
A fire crew from Okehampton Fire Station was called out to the smoke-filled kitchen on Oak Road in the town last Tuesday.
Fire station manager Austin Kiely said: ‘The family acted quickly as soon as they heard their smoke alarm and smelled smoke. They switched off the oven where oil was over heating as it cooked and creating smoke.
‘Then they shut the door and all evacuated the house. However, because the window was open due to the summer heat, there was still a draft which could have created a worse fire.
‘They did all the right things and most importantly had a working smoke alarm fitted which gave them early warning and time to take the right action. We were therefore, also able to arrive in good time and take preventative action.
‘This shows how important it is for us all to check our smoke alarms are working and fit new batteries if not, or fit new alarms if you don’t have any alarms at all.’ Advice from the fire service on home fire safety measures is available by calling 0800 0502991.
