The owners of a West Devon delicatessen and off licence — Devon Fare — have announced the forthcoming closure of their business.
Making the announcement through social media last Thursday morning (August 10), an owner of Devon Fare said: “Sadly I have some unfortunate news: Devon Fare is closing permanently. Our last day trading will be Saturday, August 19. We would like to thank all those who have supported us and we are sad to go.”
A poster attached to the post attributed the closure of the store, based at Red Lion Yard in Okehampton town centre, to an inability to cover overheads in the current economic climate.
All is not lost for supporters of the Devon Fare however, as the owners said they would still be at local markets and at the Cider Vat on Solland Lane, in between Exbourne and Sampford Courtenay.
The post continued: “The good news is we will simply be returning to our farm and reopening The Cider Vat Farm Shop which will include all of Devon Fare’s current range and more. The vat also has a beautiful tea garden as well as a covered seating area. Dogs on leads are wholeheartedly welcome and we have some lovely walks for you all you enjoy around our farm.
“The vat will be holding several events throughout the year so hit the follow button on the Cider Vat’s Facebook page to receive notifications of these.
“Devon Fare’s custom-made hamper service is also to remain please contact us with your request or come on out to the vat to view the range.”