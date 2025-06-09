Two 20-year-old men have pleaded guilty to affray after an incident in Okehampton last year.
James Jordan (also known as JJ), of Exeter Road, and Robert Braime, of Jacobs Pool, were involved in a brawl in the town on August 2.
They appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on June 6.
Braime, 22, has been given a suspended sentence order for 32 weeks, a curfew, and must abstain from alcohol until October 2025.
Braime has previous convictions and was accused with unlawful wounding in 2022 after allegedly attacking a man in Hatherleigh.
Alongside a suspended sentence, Braime will pay £187 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Jordan, 25, will have his next hearing in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on June 12.
