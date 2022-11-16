Okehampton gaming arcade on a mission to improve mental health
An Okehampton business owner is committed to making gaming more inclusive after seeing its positive impact on gamers’ mental health and wellbeing.
Ryan Arthurs, the owner of Okehampton’s virtual reality and gaming centre, Immersion, has set to work on providing more gaming opportunities to those traditionally unable to access the hobby when he saw the the positive effect gaming had on a customer with dementia and a disabled child.
Mr Arthurs said: ‘We had a lady with dementia come in to do a virtual reality session and through the virtual reality she could look at the Northern Lights or visit the beach — something she couldn’t do in real life.
‘She loved it and there’s been research that shows the effects can last for days afterwards. Even if they don’t remember the sessions they remember the sensations.’
Mr Arthurs also said that he had seen children’s self-esteem improve dramatically since attending gaming sessions and has worked to adapt game controllers to allow a disabled child to play effectively.
When he saw her delight at being able to play properly, Mr Arthurs said he contacted an expert and is now working alongside Plymouth University to offer more adaptive equipment at Immersion.
He said: ‘The difference for the kids is massive. A lot of the parents have said their children won’t go to other places but they will come here. We have given them a gateway to a social life.’
From January, Mr Arthurs hopes to open his doors and provide virtual reality sessions for those who need a place to relax and release anxiety
‘If any member of the public wants just ten minutes to enjoy another world like watching the Northern Lights or relaxing on the beach, they can come in for a session,’ he said. ‘With the cost of living crisis and other worries, sometimes we just need to escape reality for a while.’
But that’s not all, Mr Arthurs is also planning on making his premise a warm space and offering free hot drinks to children.
Currently, the London Inn and the library are also providing warm spaces in Okehampton for those struggling to afford to heat their homes.
In September of this year, Immersion announced that it had a new project, Immersion in the Community, which would aim to improve opportunities for Okehampton residents by putting all funds raised by the project back into the community.
At the beginning of this month, Immersion hosted its first fundraiser — a 24 hour gaming marathon to raise money for the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team, the Immersion in the Community project and Pete’s Dragons, a charity which supports families affected by suicide.
Last week it announced it had raised £275 for the causes.
