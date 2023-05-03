Okehampton and District Guide Dogs Fundraising Group will host a tea party in the Pavilion in the Park tomorrow (May 12) to encourage more residents to volunteer for the charity.
The event will run from 2-4pm with tea, coffee and cake on offer and aims to provide interested residents with extra information on the different ways they can help the charity.
Okehampton Guide Dogs has been campaigning for more volunteers recently as it is not just those willing to take in a trainee guide dog that are needed by the charity but fundraisers and sighted guides for partially-sighted individuals waiting for a dog or unable to own one for whatever reason.