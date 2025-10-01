The Okehampton Interchange is taking shape with a new lift shaft and footbridge installed.
The new fully accessible station, being built by Network Rail and its contractor Octavius, is set to open in summer 2026.
It will be the newest addition to the Dartmoor Line, complementing the existing Okehampton station, and provide an hourly train to connect West Devon, Torridge and North Cornwall with Exeter and beyond.
Lord Peter Hendy, Rail Minister, said: “The latest progress at Okehampton Interchange is an exciting step forward for the local community and, thanks to £15m in government support, it will soon unlock countless benefits, including improved regional connectivity and modern services that local people can rely on.
“Alongside the dedicated work of local councils, we’re on track with our Plan for Change commitment to deliver growth, jobs and homes through a modern railway that Britain needs and deserves. I look forward to seeing the station open next year.”
Over three midweek nights, a 350-tonne crane was used to move the steel structures from what will become the station car park, over the railway and into position for the new station.
The lift shaft, four columns to support the staircase, and three sections of the staircase itself were successfully installed.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Devon County Council cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “It’s good to see how work on Okehampton Interchange is coming along and it has really taken some major steps forward in recent weeks. With the footbridge installed you can start to visualise what the station will eventually look like and it’s certainly impressive.
“This will be a huge asset, not just for Okehampton, but for the wider area as well. It opens the option of rail travel to many more people, which can only be a good thing to help us tackle congestion and reduce our carbon emissions in the county.”
The 25 metre-long footbridge was then lifted into place six metres above the railway in two sections.
The bridge will allow access from the 200-space car park to the station’s single platform.
The 100-metre platform will be supported by 107 coping stones that have been laid. Work now continues to complete construction in spring next year.
Tom Pierpoint, GWR business development portfolio director, said: “New stations such as Okehampton Interchange are vital in bringing the railway closer to people as we become mindful of the need to live and travel more sustainably – something we can see so visibly with the success of the reopening of Okehampton in November 2021.
“Working with our partners at Devon County Council; West Devon Borough Council and Network Rail, we are really pleased to see the station take shape, continuing to invest in our railway and bringing train travel to the wider community of north Devon.
“We are excited for the benefits this station will bring to the local economy, to residents, businesses and to leisure travellers alike.”
