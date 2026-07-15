An Okehampton community interest company (CIC) has secured a £20,000 National Lottery Community Fund grant to support its work over the next two years.
Webcliq provides free IT and digital support to West Devon residents and will use the money to cover essential running costs and expand awareness of the organisation.
Founder Mark Richards said: “This funding gives us the stability to continue supporting people who might otherwise be left behind in an increasingly digital world. We can focus on helping local residents, charities and community organisations while reaching people who may not realise that free support is available to them.”
The award comes at a time when demand for digital assistance continues to grow, particularly among older residents and those who lack the confidence or skills needed to access online services for healthcare, banking, government services or everyday communication.
Among the most common requests for help is learning how to use the NHS App. But the CIC also helps people organise documents, understand internet safety, install helpful applications, upgrade devices and access online services independently.
The CIC said the service is particularly important in West Devon due to an ageing population, rural isolation and connectivity challenges which can create additional barriers. Tasks such as booking GP appointments, managing prescriptions, paying bills, completing forms or keeping in touch with family can become difficult for those unfamiliar with digital technology.
Terry, a volunteer, joined Webcliq in August 2025 after a long career training staff at Okehampton’s Pie Factory. Several days each week, he provides one-to-one support and delivers group training sessions.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people learn,” he said. “The machinery I used to train people on was very different from smartphones and computers, but the principle is the same. It’s about taking things step by step and giving people the confidence to succeed.”
Anyone wishing to improve their digital skills can contact Webcliq at [email protected] or call 01837 608152. To volunteer, please contact [email protected].
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