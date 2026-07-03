An Okehampton school has relaunched plans to create an improved outdoor play area and is appealing for community support to complete the project.
St James Primary School is reviving a project to build an OPAL (outdoor play and learning) area at the school, which will include a sensory garden, outdoor stage, role-play village, construction and loose parts zones and wheeled play spaces.
Headteacher Maria Hazlewood said: “By investing in play, we are investing in our children’s futures. We are building strong foundations that will support their wellbeing, learning and personal growth for years to come. This project reflects our commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to flourish... together.
“Research consistently suggests that high-quality play can support physical and mental wellbeing, develops resilience and problem-solving skills, builds friendships and social confidence, encourages creativity and independence, and helps children return to the classroom happier, calmer and more ready to learn.”
The school is asking members of the community to support the project by providing surplus building materials, practical skills and volunteer time. Tarpaflex Ltd, Proper Job, Hartley Dental and Skate Warehouse have already lent their support.
School staff are currently gathering resources, designing play spaces and strengthening community partnerships and plan to introduce the new play area in phases throughout the next academic year, as support and resources become available.
"This project is more than just a playground; it’s about bringing children’s imagination to life,” added Laura Espin, the school’s OPAL play coordinator.
The OPAL project began several years ago but was put on hiatus following the Covid-19 outbreak and the death of the school’s first headteacher, Suzie Stevens. Staff said they decided to complete the project in her memory as she championed “nurturing” and “inspiring” schools. OPAL is a programme designed to improve outdoor spaces in schools and provide children with more varied playtime activities. Rather than fixed play equipment, OPAL play areas often include natural materials, recycled items, loose parts, role play, physical activity spaces, quiet areas and creative zones.
The OPAL Primary Programme was developed in response to schools' demand for help resolving issues at playtime, such as boredom, high levels of accidents and playground incidents, lack of respect for supervisors, and behaviour problems. The programme has reported that schools with a dedicated OPAL play area have seen an 80 per cent decrease in the use of behaviour policies and a 90 per cent drop in senior leadership time spent resolving playtime issues.
To date, OPAL has run programmes in over 2,000 schools throughout the UK and has recently expanded to the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. OPAL has said that most schools report ten minutes a day, or 30 hours a year, of additional teaching time per teacher due to the disappearance of post-playtime disputes and frustrations.
For more information about OPAL, visit: https://outdoorplayandlearning.org.uk/
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