Okehampton Library became Libraries Unlimited’s newest business and intellectual property centre (BIPC) last week to help new businesses take off.
In a small launch event on November 23, BIPC Devon announced Okehampton Library as a new business support centre in the hope of supporting more small businesses in West Devon.
Richard Love, who has been leading the initiative, said: ‘The reason opening this centre in Okehampton is to reach more of the community in West Devon. We can reach people which have been left out a bit. We realise there is already great support here and we don’t want to replace it but rather add to it.’
Libraries Unlimited’s other BIPCs are located in Exeter, Paignton and Barnstaple with the Okehampton branch the only such centre in the West Devon region, established in the town in order to provide West Devon residents with specialist business support.
Mr Love added: ‘We set it up in here as the library is a place to support the community. The library is used to helping customers. Everyone who comes here has access to the support. A library is one of the few places left in the high street where you don’t need to buy anything and the staff here are really encouraging and that makes all the difference.
‘It might not just be the person who comes to the library who hears about us - it might be a sister or friend who then passes on the information to someone looking for help.’
The new BIPC is also offering business support especially for women (She Started It) and for those of black, Asian or ethnic minorities (BAME Start-Up Grant). The BIPC will also offer people in West Devon the Bedroom to Business course for those unsure how to turn their business idea into a reality.
The Libraries Unlimited BIPC scheme, in association with the British Library, has been running since November 2020 and in the two years since has helped over 2,000 Devonians set up a business.
The wish is, said Alex Kittow chief executive of Libraries Unlimited, is that these new initiatives will show residents that a library is more than just a place to read or borrow books but a vibrant and importance asset to the community.
Okehampton Library has been particularly active in the community and is currently named as a ‘warm space’ for those struggling to pay their heating bills during the cost of living crisis.
It also offers a range of activities to cater for residents including the Bounce and Rhyme sessions for mothers and babies or small children.
Libraries Unlimited runs Devon’s public library service on behalf of Devon County Council. The service runs 50 libraries across the county and four mobile libraries including books, information, music, films, computers and free WiFI access.
To find out more visit www.bipc.librariesunlimited.org.uk or visit the library.