Okehampton Library can now offer members a greater range of audiobooks and ebooks after subscribing to library apps Borrow Box and Libby.
The apps will be available for free to all members and offer a wider selection outside the printed books currently in the library and the library hopes it will reduce worry about forgetting to return books as the app will automatically return the book unless renewed, though it warned readers that the apps were not available on a Kindle.
The move comes as more and more people turn towards ebooks and audiobooks often using phones and tablets to access the reading material.