AN OKEHAMPTON man has been fined more than £400 after admitting drink driving in the town.
Dale Laurella, 32, of Oak Road, was breathalysed by police while driving at Vauxhall Astra on Crediton Road on February 4.
He recorded 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He admitted the offence at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 23.
He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £166 to fund victim services and £85 in court costs.
He was also banned from driving for 16 months.