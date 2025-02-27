A 36-year-old man from Okehampton has been taken to court over alleged stalking of a woman in Hatherleigh.
Kevin Foskett from Balmoral Crescent has been accused stalking and breaching a non-molestation order.
A non-molestation order is a court order that protects victims of domestic abuse from unwanted contact.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard how Foskett allegedly stalked the victim by turning up at her house uninvited, was abusive and threatening, made numerous calls and left a voice note.
Foskett is on bail on condition of not entering Hatherleigh to avoid contact with witnesses. He is due to stand trial and will have his next hearing in Exeter Crown Court on March 28 2025.