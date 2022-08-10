Okehampton mayor supports Dream-A-Way charity’s new caravan for disabled
Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley attended the opening of disability charity Dream-a-way’s newly adapted holiday home near Exmouth recently.
Cllr Tolley, who has chosen to support Dream-a-way as this year’s Mayor’s charity, attended the event along with others who had also raised money to help the charity afford adaptations to the new static caravan including the officers and crew of HMS Defender, representatives of Exeter Chief Charitable Foundation and Graham Burch from East Devon Golf Club.
Cllr Tolley said: ‘I was especially pleased to be able to meet with those who use the services provided by Dream-a-Way, all of whom could not say enough about how much the opportunity for a holiday or respite and the charity meant to them. It was apparent that this charity was very special to them.
‘I will be continuing with Dream-a-way as the Mayor’s charity this year in the hope of making a difference to Devon’s children and adults with disabilities, which not only provide caravan breaks but grants towards holidays and arrange fun days out so their guests can enjoy a much needed break.’
Cllr Tolley raised £1,600 for the charity last year which helped to fund the adaptations including the installation of ramps, widening of doorways and corridors and the addition of wet rooms and low level kitchen units. Overall, this cost the charity over £60,000 to complete.
For more information visit www.dream-a-way.org.
