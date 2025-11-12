Okehampton Men in Sheds has launched an appeal to help the group move to larger premises.
The group has outgrown its current HQ at Okehampton Community Garden on Fatherford Lane.
Phil Bush, who helps run the group, said: ‘We are asking people to donate whatever they are able to afford. The situation is we have got this opportunity to rent larger premises but we can’t afford to do this without some help.
“At the moment we are operating in a building is about the size of two double garages and we currently have about 15 or 16 people at a time. It is a bit cramped. People coming to the shed get put off because it is such a small space.
“If we had more space and more people, we could do more outreach work. We could do a lot more but we need larger premises.”
He explained that the charity offered a vital service for men of all ages, and particularly older men, to meet and craft useful projects. Recently, they have made pine marten boxes for the Devon Wildlife Trust. They are currently repairing a lawnmower.
“What we are aiming to do is fill a gap in men’s lives when they retire. Very often they get very lost as to what they can do,” said Phil. “They think they are going to do so much but then they find they don’t and depression can result.
“At Men in Sheds, they come together, have a cup of tea, chat and work on small and large projects. It gives them some sort of focus in life so they can enjoy life again. We have got a French polisher who is 83 and he is still doing jobs that come in.”
To find out more, or offer a donation, you can email Men in Sheds at [email protected] or visit https://okeshed.org.uk.
