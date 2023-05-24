Okehampton’s Men in Sheds has been selected as one of four finalists for the BBC Radio Devon Make a Difference award in the community group category.
The group will be able to attend a ceremony in September at which the winner will be announced. The date of the ceremony is yet to be announced.
Phil Bush from Men in Sheds said that the group were delighted to hear the news which it received earlier this month.
The Make a Difference award was established to offer members of the public to thank their local groups and individuals for the community work that they do.
There will be one winner from each category (Together Award, Green Award, Bravery Award, Carer Award, Great Neighbour Award, Fundraiser Award, Volunteer Award and Community Group Award) across each of the local BBC radio stations.
The Community Group Award is presented to a group of people who have helped to change the lives of others within the community.
Men in Sheds is a national initiative with hundreds of sheds across the country, set up in order to provide a social men’s group to retired men to prevent social isolation.
Okehampton’s branch was established about six years ago and, with the help of Okehampton United Charities and other local organisations, were able to build a shed in Okehampton Community Garden. The group meets on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.