“It was such a good day, the camaraderie between teams throughout the race was great, everyone shared each others highs and lows and a lot of money was raised for the charity ChemoHero, the Lions Club were very proud to be a part of such a well-organised and fun day, who knows, next year we might even go a bit faster!Thank you to the sponsors that helped the Lions Team have such a great day with the money they raised,' said the team.