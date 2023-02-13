Two Okehampton pizza takeaway businesses have called out for emergency supplies that they will send over to Turkey to help the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
Abdullah Albayrak from Pizzaplus and Suleyman Ozturk, manager at OFC, are both Turkish-born and are asking any residents who wish to help those affected by the earthquake, which has caused major destruction across parts of Turkey and Syria, to donate emergency supplies such as nappies, hats and scarves and feminine hygiene products which they will arrange to be transported to Turkey.
Mr Albayrak said that the room above the pizza premises was currently filled with items which he will pack into his van tomorrow (February 17) and take to London where a lorry will be waiting to take the items into the affected areas.
Mr Ozturk will also take items donated to OFC to London from where they will be transported to Turkey by road.
He said: ‘The items will go by road since the planes are so busy with other supplies. We are doing what we can and we’ve friends transporting the supplies so we know they are going to the right place. In Islam, they say you should help without anyone else knowing, but this is so big we need all the help we can get.’
Pizzaplus has published a list of items that the business is collecting which includes small heaters, kettles and handwarmers and Mr Albayrak explained that Turkey is very cold at this time of year. The business has also placed a collection tin on the counter for anyone who wants to donate money, but people are able to donate directly through the Turkish government website at https://en.afad.gov.tr/campaigns.
Reuters has reported that the current number of confirmed deaths is over 37,000 across Turkey and Syria.