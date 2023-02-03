Police have given an update on the hunt for a gang of shoplifters which has targeted several Okehampton shops, including the antique shop in Red Lion Yard.
Police inspector Chris Conway gave the most recent update at the end of last week, saying police were still actively investigating the crime.
The news broke after Nicola Bentley-Lovell, who runs NBL Antiques in Red Lion Yard, posted a message on her shop door explaining that she had temporarily closed her store following a series of shoplifting incidents which included the theft of £5,000 worth of gold rings from her store last month.
She said that for her mental health she needed to step back from the business to recover and described the many shoplifting incidents she said seen around Okehampton’s centre as ‘a virus.’
Most recently, she wrote to the council asking for its support in her case as she was ‘demoralised’ by the incident and had several concerns about the ongoing police investigation.
The council has passed on her concerns to the police who are dealing with the investigation.
Inspector Conway added:‘Local officers have completed an investigation surrounding a theft which occurred in Okehampton, Devon. We are also aware of two more recent incidents which occurred outside of our force area in Hampshire.
‘We are working with other forces across the country to establish any patterns of behaviour and locate the offenders.
‘At this time the two persons seen in the CCTV are yet to be identified, and police are keen to speak with anyone who may have information to assist our enquiries.
‘Please contact 101 quoting crime reference: 50230009038.’