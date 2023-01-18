Okehampton and West Devon Police are urging residents to take simple steps to ensure their property is protected from rural crime.
They warn that theives are opportunists and suggest that to foil their intentions property owners to take the following measures: lock all doors and windows, mark and register any equipment, ensure alarm systems are fitted, secure and lock away vehicles, equipment and fuel tanks (out of sight), never leave keys in a vehicle’s ignition and record any details of suspicious people or activities.
For more help and advice visit: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/support-and-guidance/your-community/rural-crime/