Okehampton Primary School classed ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 10th August 2022 4:00 pm
Okehampton Primary School children get a ‘good’ education according to Ofsted (Okehampton Primary School )
Okehampton Primary School announced that Ofsted has classed it as a ‘good’ school following a two-day inspection before the May half-term.
The inspection took place at the end of May and the school has now announced that the school has once again been classed as a ‘good’ school. In the latest newsletter, the school added: ‘We are so proud of the team and the children. It is wonderful to see their hard work reflected in this report.’
This was the first inspection the school has received since the Covid-19 pandemic.
