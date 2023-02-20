From sea level, the walkers climbed up to the clifftop at Compass Point, to the landmark of Storm Tower, known locally as the Pepperpot, This octagonal tower had points of the compass engraved into the appropriate faces. It was built in the 1830s but, after being battered by the elements, was rebuilt a little inland fifty years later. The constant erosion of the cliffs means that the Storm Tower is again under threat and must once more be dismantled and moved to safety. The Storm Tower, was intended to fulfil three purposes. The principal of these was shipping safety, as vessels were all too frequently wrecked or endangered close to Bude. The tower provided a base for the coastguard, with one window directly aligned on the nearby Coastguard Station, and also as a landmark for ships: when vessels were in danger, a flag was hoisted and tar barrels were set alight as a warning signal. The tower also offered a haven to anyone caught in bad weather on the clifftop. Luckily the ramblers enjoyed a fine, dry day and didn’t need to take shelter.