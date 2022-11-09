Okehampton Ramblers visit Sheepstor
Subscribe newsletter
Six members sat in their cars at Lowery Cross for a few moments looking at the rain, wondering if this was really how they wanted to spend the day, but within a few moments of setting out, a handkerchief of blue sky was spotted ahead and the rain soon cleared.
Most of the walk was dry, with even a short spell of warm sunshine although it was very soggy underfoot. There was a brief heavy shower of rain and hailstones accompanied by thunder and lightning just before lunch, but the group were under the shelter of woodland so missed the worst of it. The remainder of this 7-mile walk was dry. They set out across Yennadon Down joining a dismantled railway track. The original track was opened in 1823 for transporting granite and minerals to Plymouth, while coal, lime, timber and prison stores were taken to Princetown. The Plymouth to Princetown Railway opened in 1924 initially for dam workers but was later opened to the public when Ingra Tor Halt and King Tor Halt were built to encourage tourism in the area. The line was closed in 1956.
From here the walkers made their way down to Burrator Dam. The reservoir, completed in 1898, was built to meet the growing population of Plymouth.
The group passed through Sheepstor village where the 15th century St Leonards church has a coffin stone at the lychgate. Buried in the churchyard are the three white Rajahs of Sarawak, their graves being Grade II scheduled monuments.
The group continued to Burrator Woods and on to Yeo Farm and Marchants Cross. The farm was a ruin for many years with the oldest dated porch on Dartmoor. The house was built in 1610 by John Wollacombe, a tinner of Sheepstor Parish. Yeo is a term associated with tinning on Dartmoor. On the back wall of Yeo House is a mortar stone built into it but not visible to the public, which may be the location of a secret Christian fish symbol.
In the 17th century both Catholics and members of nonconformist groups were persecuted. Law enforcement unleashed a period of violent religious disturbance.
The 13th century Marchants Cross marks the old monastic track between Plymouth Priory, Tavistock Abbey and the Abbots Way. The walkers’ return to the car park was via a beautiful stretch of ancient woodland beside the river Meavy.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am.
Next week’s walk is from Drewsteignton. Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |