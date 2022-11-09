Okehampton Ramblers visit Sheepstor

Most of the walk was dry, with even a short spell of warm sunshine although it was very soggy underfoot. There was a brief heavy shower of rain and hailstones accompanied by thunder and lightning just before lunch, but the group were under the shelter of woodland so missed the worst of it. The remainder of this 7-mile walk was dry. They set out across Yennadon Down joining a dismantled railway track. The original track was opened in 1823 for transporting granite and minerals to Plymouth, while coal, lime, timber and prison stores were taken to Princetown. The Plymouth to Princetown Railway opened in 1924 initially for dam workers but was later opened to the public when Ingra Tor Halt and King Tor Halt were built to encourage tourism in the area. The line was closed in 1956.