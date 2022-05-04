Okehampton Ramblers walk coastpath near Bude

OKEHAMPTON Rambling Club walked the dramatic coastline near Bude on a recent Sunday ramble.

Despite the forecast of heavy showers, nine Okehampton Rambling Club members drove to Sandymouth National Trust car park.

From here, they walked along the coast path southwards towards Bude.

Although the rain was relentless, it was not heavy, and the wind was not too strong.

Unfortunately, the views from the cliff top, normally allowing you to see past Bude to Tintagel, were restricted due to the poor visibility.

Concentrating instead on close things, the walkers saw lots of wildflowers, especially thrift (or sea pink) and the more unusual kidney vetch.

Despite the inclement weather, surfers were taking advantage of the big waves, there were campers in the fields and swallows swooped overhead.

The tide was going out so two of the group decided to walk back from Crooklets to Sandymouth along the beach of pebbles, sand and rockpools, below the sheer cliffs.

The rest of the group found some shelter for lunch just above Summerleaze beach and returned inland to Sandymouth, so all nine club members could reunite at the café for a well-earned hot drink.