Okehampton Ramblers worried by low water level in reservoir

After their picnic lunch, the walkers climbed up to Ryder’s Hill, at 515m the highest point on southern Dartmoor. On its summit there are two standing stones and a low cairn, on top of which is a triangulation pillar. One of the standing stones is called Petre’s Bound Stone and it marks the boundary of three civil parishes: Dartmoor Forest, Holne and Buckfastleigh. The cairn, which is not very prominent, was one of the boundary markers of the Forest of Dartmoor mentioned in the Perambulation of 1240 and has been known as ‘Knattleborough’ since at least the 17th century. From the summit there are good views over southern Dartmoor.