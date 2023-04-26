The medieval and Tudor manor house together its outbuildings, gardens, orchards, mill and quay was built into the banks of the Tamar and has changed little over five centuries. The gardens are beautiful especially at this time of the year and next week the NT will be holding a Festival of Blossom. The quay was once a bustling Victorian wharf, an important hub in the transportation of limestone, coal, timber and soft fruit. The Victorian sailing barge, Shamrock is still moored here and is one of the last traditional Tamar sailing barges. Built in 1899 and working for about 70 years, she carried manure and stone. She has a flat bottom which allowed cargo to be loaded and unloaded on an open beach.