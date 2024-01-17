A wide, grassy track connects Frenchbeer Rock to Middle Tor and beyond to Kestor Rock. The imposing Kestor, mostly of coarse-grained ‘tor granite’ with large feldspar crystals, dominates the skyline. On the west side, however, ‘blue granite’ can be seen clearly. This is fine grained and preferred by climbers for its clean sharp holds. Kestor also hold several rock basins including, at two metres in diameter, the largest on Dartmoor. (Dartmoor Tors Compendium, Josephine M Collingwood).