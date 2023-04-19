Was it the lure of the coast or the promised cream teas at the end of the day which encouraged 20 members to join the walk? It was a good turnout for the anticipated dull, cloudy day which became surprisingly warm and bright with good visibility and no rain.
They started at The Old Smithy Inn at Welcombe, a 13th century thatched inn at the top of the Welcombe valley in North Devon and close to the South West Coast Path.
Although only 6.5 miles, the steep climbs made up for the distance. The first part of the walk was along quiet country lanes, fields and tracks until the group reached the UK’s oldest major nature reserve, Marsland Valley run by Devon Wildlife Trust.
The valley is a quiet, hidden place where time seems to stand still. The sunny slopes of the valley are butterfly heaven and home to one of the largest populations in Devon of the rare Pearl-Bordered Fritillary butterfly. The reserve has a varied landscape of oak woodland, heath, grassland and meadows finishing in the wild and dramatic coastline at Marsland Mouth. The ramblers followed the undulating track through the woodland above Marsland Water. A feature of this walk was the abundance of primroses and Devon violets throughout together with early bluebells. Other wildflowers identified in the woodland and beside the coast path included pink campion, stitchwort, speedwell, daisies, Lords and Ladies, (cuckoo pint) lesser celandine, yellow archangel, deadnettle, stonecrop, ground ivy, hogweed, sea campion, sea thrift, wild sage, blackthorn, herb robert, mouse ear, sorrel, pennywort, dandelion, scurvy and the ever-present bright yellow gorse flowers with their delicate coconut scent. As the walkers emerged from the trees, the landscape opened out before them giving the ramblers their first glimpse of the sea and the rugged coastline.
A steep flight of steps up to the clifftop overlooking Marsland Mouth brought them to the writer’s hut on the site of the old coastguard lookout, built by writer and playwright Ronald Duncan (1914-1982).
‘Ronnie’ first came to Welcome aged six and fell in love with the area, he moved into nearby West Mill in 1937 with his soon-to-be wife, Rose Marie, and every day he would walk from West Mill up to the hut to write. He wrote his five-volume epic poem ‘Man’ here which was published in 1981.
A further climb then a very steep descent brought the walkers down to Welcome Mouth from where they returned along the riverside path and finally up a very steep lane to the Old Smithy Inn where they enjoyed cream teas.
