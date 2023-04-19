The valley is a quiet, hidden place where time seems to stand still. The sunny slopes of the valley are butterfly heaven and home to one of the largest populations in Devon of the rare Pearl-Bordered Fritillary butterfly. The reserve has a varied landscape of oak woodland, heath, grassland and meadows finishing in the wild and dramatic coastline at Marsland Mouth. The ramblers followed the undulating track through the woodland above Marsland Water. A feature of this walk was the abundance of primroses and Devon violets throughout together with early bluebells. Other wildflowers identified in the woodland and beside the coast path included pink campion, stitchwort, speedwell, daisies, Lords and Ladies, (cuckoo pint) lesser celandine, yellow archangel, deadnettle, stonecrop, ground ivy, hogweed, sea campion, sea thrift, wild sage, blackthorn, herb robert, mouse ear, sorrel, pennywort, dandelion, scurvy and the ever-present bright yellow gorse flowers with their delicate coconut scent. As the walkers emerged from the trees, the landscape opened out before them giving the ramblers their first glimpse of the sea and the rugged coastline.