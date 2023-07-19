Climbing out over moorland again, one of the forecast heavy showers arrived as their route crossed Kingsett Down, towards the site of Wheal Jewell mine, which was worked for tin in 1796. The deepest shafts were nearby on Horndon Down. The mine was abandoned in 1797 but has been subsequently worked on various occasions, for the last time in 1924. The reservoir, fed by Mine Leat, was built in 1932 as part of a hydro-electric scheme.